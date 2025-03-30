Mega PTM draws positive response in Fatehgarh Sahib

Organised on the directions of the state government, a mega parents-teacher meet (PTM) drew a positive response at all government schools in the district. Local MLA, Lakhbir Singh Rai, also participated in the event at the Government Senior Secondary Smart School Chanarthal, while Bassi Pathana Rupinder Singh Happy attended the meet at the Government Elementary School, Abdullapur.

The MLAs interacted with parents and briefed them about the facilities being provided by the Government to the school and took their suggestions. They also honored the brilliant students. They said the purpose of Mega PTM is to give complete information to the parents about the working of government schools and also took their suggestion.