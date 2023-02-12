Mehakpal declared best girl athlete

Patiala, February 11
Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, organised its 45th annual sports meet and academic prize distribution on the campus on Saturday.
As many as 88 track and field events were held. About 520 students took part in the events. Speaking on the occasion, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind appreciated the participants. He said he wanted the university school to be a role model for the rest of the schools in the state.
The award for the best athlete (boys) was bagged by Gurinder Singh while the best athlete among girls was Mehakpal Kaur.
