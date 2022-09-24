Members of Nabha civic body want EO shifted

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 23

Members of the Municipal Council, Nabha, have passed a resolution against Executive Officer (EO) Parminder Singh over his alleged rude behaviour with residents and councillors and demanded shifted him out of the town.

Sujata Chawla, president of the council and councillor from ward number 22, said the EO was harassing people, who were forced to visit the council repeatedly for petty issues. She said, “The EO’s behaviour was rude towards the councillors as well as residents.” She said in view of the EO’s behaviour, a special House meeting was called where the resolution against him was passed.

The Nabha council has 23 wards and councillors said 21 councillors were present at the special meeting.

The EO could not be contacted on phone despite repeated attempts.