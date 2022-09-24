Members of Nabha civic body want EO shifted

Patiala, September 23
Members of the Municipal Council, Nabha, have passed a resolution against Executive Officer (EO) Parminder Singh over his alleged rude behaviour with residents and councillors and demanded shifted him out of the town.
Sujata Chawla, president of the council and councillor from ward number 22, said the EO was harassing people, who were forced to visit the council repeatedly for petty issues. She said, “The EO’s behaviour was rude towards the councillors as well as residents.” She said in view of the EO’s behaviour, a special House meeting was called where the resolution against him was passed.
The Nabha council has 23 wards and councillors said 21 councillors were present at the special meeting.
The EO could not be contacted on phone despite repeated attempts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...