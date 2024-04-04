Merry-go-round falls, 2 women injured

Patiala, April 3
A merry-go-round swing broke during a fair located on Atma Ram Kumar Sabha Ground, Rajpura Road, on Tuesday night. The swing was part of the Fish World Carnival. Two women, who were on the swing, were injured. Police officials said the women were admitted to a private hospital for treatment, adding that their conditions have stabilised.
The incident triggered panic among women and children. The police and fire fighters rushed to the spot; however, the organisers of the fair were not present at the venue to explain the reason behind the accident.
The police said the injured women refused to lodge a complaint.
