MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Patiala, June 19

Workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme have started an exhibition in Nabha highlighting the alleged malpractices in the allotment of work and the administration’s inability to act against corrupt officials.

Matter not in my purview: Nabha SDM Nabha SDM Tarsem Chand said, “These protesters had met me a week ago. They claimed to have submitted repeated applications. But the matter is not in my purview and I have written regarding the same to the Deputy Commissioner and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) office.”

The workers claimed they had made repeated representations to the district administration in this regard, but to no avail. The exhibition has been started under the banner of the Democratic MGNREGA Front in an open area adjacent to the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Nabha.

Members of the front said various malpractices were rampant in the department. “We have put up posters on Sections of the MGNREGA, previous government orders, media coverage highlighting the issues, alleged fake projects, gram sabha resolutions, fake attendance and others.”

The workers from the villages of Babarpur, Halla and Narmana said they were making efforts for the implementation of the Act in letter and in spirit. A number of projects of the department were altogether fake, they said, adding that they refused to get themselves marked present on an alleged fake project last week and complained to the ADC, Patiala.

Kulwinder Kaur, a leader of the front, said they had submitted 156 complaints to the district administration, but none was dealt with as per the guidelines of the Act.

They said the labourers, who demanded work as per law, were being harassed and their attendance was not marked under various pretexts, while workers involved in corrupt practices were marked present despite them being at home.

The front has decided to continue highlighting the alleged malpractices on a daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “I have asked the Nabha SDM to look into the matter. We will act on the complaints as and when these are presented to my office.”