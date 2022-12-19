Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

Patiala, December 18
Mid-day meal workers today held a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner demanding regularisation of their jobs. The protest was led by Swaranjit Kaur Dakala and Rupinder Kaur Danipura under the banner of Mid-day Meal Workers’ Union, Patiala.
The workers first carried out a rally and then handed over their memorandum to MLA (Patiala, Rural) Balbir Singh.
Union president Lakhwinder Khanpur said the mid-day meal workers have been working in schools for long and are paid meagre amounts for cooking and providing food to students. Khanpur said, “Despite repeated demands, the government has failed to pay us as per the minimum standards of salaries. We want the government to regularise our jobs and provide us with a minimum of Rs 18,000 per month. One mid-day meal worker should be appointed for a maximum of 25 students. We should not be allotted extra work in schools.”
