Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

Milk and milk products which were seized by a special team of the Ludhiana Health Department on April 5, has been found unsafe for human consumption by the state food testing laboratory.

Around 620 kg of paneer, skimmed milk powder and fat spread was seized from the Punjab Milk Dairy at Chutehra village in Samana block. Officials of the Health Department said that skimmed milk powder and fat spread was reportedly being used to manufacture spurious paneer. Confirming the development, Ludhiana District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said they would immediately be destroying the seized unsafe paneer. He said, “We have received the lab reports which revealed that paneer sample was unsafe. It will immediately be destroyed and further action will be taken against the owner of the milk chilling centre.”

The state Health Department on the directions of the Punjab Health Minister has initiated a special drive against food adulteration, whereby inter districts raids are being conducted.

Experts said that adulterated products were not good for health and could cause food poisoning and gastrointestinal complications.

When questioned about the major customers of the spurious paneer of the said Punjab Milk Dairy, DHO Gupreet said it would be a part of the investigation. However, it has been learnt that spurious paneer was being supplied to various food outlets across the Patiala district.