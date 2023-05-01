Millets good source of protein: Expert

Patiala, April 30
Krishi Vigyan Kendra under the aegis of Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), participated in the Eat Right Millets Mela and Walkathon.
The mela was organised by the district administration to commemorate the International Year of Millets and to popularise the consumption of millets.
In her keynote address, Dr Gurupdesh Kaur, associate professor (Home Science), said millets are often called “nutri-cereals” due to a high nutritional content and dietary fibre present in them.
She said millets are a good source of protein, micronutrients and phytochemicals, and have many health-promoting properties. They are gluten free and can be a substitute for wheat or gluten containing grains for celiac patients, she added.
Gurupdesh said Krishi Vigyan Kendra intends to promote replacement of refined flour with millets.
