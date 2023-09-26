Minerva pip Reliance India

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

In the All India JP Atray Cricket Tournament, Minerva Academy registered a win against the Reliance India team by 87 runs. The match was held at the Dhruve Pandove Stadium here.

Minerva Academy won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 255 runs in 50 overs. Vikas Kumar scored a century. The Reliance India team bundled out 168 runs in 40.2 overs. Abhishek Batra took five wickets and was chosen as the man of the match.

#Cricket