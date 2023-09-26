Minerva pip Reliance India

Patiala, September 25
In the All India JP Atray Cricket Tournament, Minerva Academy registered a win against the Reliance India team by 87 runs. The match was held at the Dhruve Pandove Stadium here.
Minerva Academy won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 255 runs in 50 overs. Vikas Kumar scored a century. The Reliance India team bundled out 168 runs in 40.2 overs. Abhishek Batra took five wickets and was chosen as the man of the match.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension