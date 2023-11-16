Minister comes in support of leader

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

The Information and Public Relations Minister, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, has come out in support of his party colleague Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, slamming the allegation of cable operator Vikas Puri.

Puri accused the ruling party MLA Pathanmajra of using arm-twisting tactics to usurp cable businesses in the area. He said Pathanmajra was compelling operators in the Sanour area to stop taking their services and switch to a new cable company.

While showing a video clip Puri said assailants backed by Pathanmajra had vandalised his office and opened fire at his premises, but instead of taking action, the police registered a case against them, claimed Puri.

Jaurmajra in an official communiqué, said it was an internal matter of cable operators, and MLA Pathanmajra had no link with the issue. He said that the cable operators of Sanour had opted for another cable company as it offers better service.

He clarified that there was no involvement of Pathanmajra in the matter, as suggested in a few video clips.

He accused the opposition of playing dirty tricks and deliberately trying to drag Pathanmajra’s name in association with this case to blemish his image.

#Chetan Singh Jauramajra