Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala, July 17
Punjab Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday inspected the power grid affected by floodwater at Badshahpur and ordered to replace its dilapidated building.
He claimed the department maintained uninterrupted power supply while fighting challenges posed by floods in the various parts of the state.
He said the floods had affected power infrastructure in 200 villages of Patiala alone, but the PSPCL took immediate measures to restore supply.
He said the PSPCL suffered a loss of Rs 31 crore due to storms this year, while the loss due to floods was being estimated. “The priority is to evaluate the loss faced by the general public,” he said.
