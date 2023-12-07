Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana

Patiala, December 6
Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra laid the foundation stone of a new bus stand at Samana, coming up at the site of the old one. The state government has allocated nearly Rs 6 crore for the project.
The minister said the new bus stand, to come up on about two acres of the old bus stand area, aims to maximise space utilisation while incorporating elements of the existing structure. The new design includes a comprehensive rainwater drainage system along with provisions for new shops as well as dedicated parking spaces for buses, scooters and cars.
The plan includes the installation of rooftop solar power panels and a rainwater harvesting system.
Jouramajra said while the initial plan was to relocate the bus stand outside the city, considering passenger convenience and supporting the local market’s business led to the decision to construct the new facility at the current site.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...