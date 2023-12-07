Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra laid the foundation stone of a new bus stand at Samana, coming up at the site of the old one. The state government has allocated nearly Rs 6 crore for the project.

The minister said the new bus stand, to come up on about two acres of the old bus stand area, aims to maximise space utilisation while incorporating elements of the existing structure. The new design includes a comprehensive rainwater drainage system along with provisions for new shops as well as dedicated parking spaces for buses, scooters and cars.

The plan includes the installation of rooftop solar power panels and a rainwater harvesting system.

Jouramajra said while the initial plan was to relocate the bus stand outside the city, considering passenger convenience and supporting the local market’s business led to the decision to construct the new facility at the current site.

