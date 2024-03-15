Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Patiala, March 14
Hours before being fielded as AAP candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha, Minister of Medical Education and Research and Health and Family Welfare Balbir Singh inaugurated four ultra-modern operation theaters at Government Rajindra Hospital. These have been renovated at a cost of Rs. 7.5 crore.
Dr Balbir Singh said providing better health services to the residents of the state was the first priority of the Punjab Government.
Eight operation theatres, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, have been established, four of which were dedicated to public on this occasion. These feature a laminar flow system and Hepa filters, ensuring change of air every three-five minutes, with controlled temperature and humidity, thus minimising the risk of infections.
