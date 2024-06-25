Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Patiala, June 24
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh held a review meeting at the District Council Complex regarding the ongoing and newly initiated development works in various villages of the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development), Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi, and other officials, including the DDPO, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Engineer Panchayati Raj, Executive Engineer Water Supply and Sanitation, and all BDPOs of the district, were present in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Dr Balbir Singh said all the development works should be completed on time, adding that the official concerned would be responsible for any delay or deficiency in the work. He said meetings would be held every week to review the development work in the villages, where the progress of the work done during the week would be assessed along with other feedback.
