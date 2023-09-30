Minister visits Aviation Club

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 29

Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today paid a visit to the New Polo Ground Aviation Club on the Patiala-Sangrur road to oversee the preparations for the state-level programme to be held on October 2.

The minister was joined by AAP’s working President, Principal Budh Ram, and Chairman, Punjab Mandi Board, Harchand Singh Barsat, among others.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab, respectively, are set to visit Patiala on October 2 to inaugurate the upgrading process of district hospitals in the state.

The Government Mata Kaushalya hospital in the city has also been upgraded with new facilities, including a new ICU, high-dependency unit, trauma theatre, neonatal intensive care unit, and sitting facilities for visitors, to name a few, at the OPD under the same project.

#Chetan Singh Jouramajra #Sangrur