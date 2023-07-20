Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 19

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who visited the flood-affected areas of Ghanour today, asked the Central government, led by PM Modi, to show generosity by helping Punjab in these difficult times.

The minister also interacted with the residents of the flood-affected villages.

He said PM Modi should display generosity by providing aid to Punjab during this natural calamity. He said Punjab had a history of sacrifices in the fight for freedom and had always played a pivotal role in the progress of the country. “Therefore, when the state is facing difficult times due to floods, the Central government should extend support and assistance,” he said.

He emphasised that the state government would strongly raise the issue of recurring floods with the Centre to seek a permanent solution.

Khudian assured the affected farmers of the state government’s support under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He said there was a helpline, 77106-65725, for farmers whose paddy crop had been damaged by the floods.

He visited the villages of Mehdudan, Sarala, Chamaru, Jand Manghauli, Pippal Mangauli and the site near Sarala where the Narwana branch of the Bhakra Canal had breached.

MLA Gurlal Ghanour highlighted the problems and demands of the residents of the constituency. The minister said all matters, including the development of Ghanour Mandi as an all-season facility, establishment of a sugarcane dump for Dhuri Sugar Mill at Mardanpur etc, will be addressed. He announced that animal fairs would be held at the district level, followed by block-level ones.

