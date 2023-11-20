Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 19

Punjab Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra inaugurated road development projects in the Samana and Sanaur constituencies, worth over Rs 21 crore.

Samana saw the unveiling of a 13.80 km Patiala-Samana-Guhla Cheeka road, which costs Rs 11.60 crore, while in Sanaur, the 23 km Patiala-Guhla-Cheeka road, valued at Rs 19.29 crore, was inaugurated.

The ministers said that they were committed to providing high-quality infrastructure. They added that it will be ensured that the contractors maintain these roads for five years, which will benefit both regular commuters as well as pilgrims. While addressing a gathering at Karhali Sahib and Jourian Sadka, Harbhajan Singh talked about the government’s mission to steer away from commission-driven practices prevalent in previous administrations. He cited savings in the Electricity Department, amounting to Rs 1500 crore annually, attributed to the reactivation of the Pachhwara Coal Mine in Jharkhand.

The minister also highlighted savings in the Public Works Department of Rs 72 crore. The savings have been achieved through the construction of 55 roads, with this particular road project contributing 6 crore rupees in savings. He added that under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the government has provided 600 units of free electricity to 90% of consumers within three months, redirecting funds for public welfare.

