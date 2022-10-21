Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Patiala, October 20
Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited Punjabi University on the last day of kabaddi matches held as part of the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ sports event being organised by the state government. Inter-district matches were held on the university campus and also at Polo Ground in the city.
Nijjar was accompanied by Ghanour MLA Gurlal Ghanour and Harmeet Pathanmajra, MLA, Sanour.
Nijjar said, “The government held state-level matches in various disciplines. This has proved that Punjabis are no less than anyone. Performing well in sports is very important for us. The state used to perform very well in sports earlier and we are working hard to bring it back to the same position.” He said students from Punjab will perform well, both — nationally and internationally.
Later in the day, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister also visited the campus. He said, “The government is working diligently to make the state mentally and physically strong.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns
Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC