Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar visited Punjabi University on the last day of kabaddi matches held as part of the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ sports event being organised by the state government. Inter-district matches were held on the university campus and also at Polo Ground in the city.

Nijjar was accompanied by Ghanour MLA Gurlal Ghanour and Harmeet Pathanmajra, MLA, Sanour.

Nijjar said, “The government held state-level matches in various disciplines. This has proved that Punjabis are no less than anyone. Performing well in sports is very important for us. The state used to perform very well in sports earlier and we are working hard to bring it back to the same position.” He said students from Punjab will perform well, both — nationally and internationally.

Later in the day, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister also visited the campus. He said, “The government is working diligently to make the state mentally and physically strong.”

#Inderbir Singh Nijjar #Punjabi University Patiala