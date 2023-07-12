Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 11

After it was reported that 50 families had been left stranded in deras amid the deluge near Dharmeri village, Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra arranged boats to evacuate the residents to safety.

Jauramajra visited the affected villages of his constituency in Samana. In a release, the minister stated that as soon as he was apprised about the stranded families, he asked the district administration to send boats for their rescue and personally oversaw the relief operations. He had also instructed SDM Charanjit Singh and DDPO Amandeep Kaur to expedite the process.

The minister later visited the rain-battered villages of Draula, Drauli, Nawan Gaon, Tulewal, Gheora and Sular, and assured the locals of government support in these trying times.

Earlier, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh had also paid a visit to flood-affected areas of Urban Estate Phase-1 and Chinar Bagh to take stock of the situation. He looked into the challenges being faced by people grappling with waterlogging in the aftermath of the incessant downpour.

