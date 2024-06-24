‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 23

In a significant step towards eradicating the menace of drugs from the region, the Patiala police has launched an innovative initiative, ‘Mission Sahyog’, aimed at enhancing police-public coordination in the fight against drugs.

A meeting in this regard was held today which was chaired by DIG, Patiala Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar along with Patiala SSP Varun Sharma and other police officers.

“The aim is to bring together key stakeholders, including sub-divisional police officers, SHOs and committee members (to be referred as police sahyogi) comprising sarpanches of various villages and other dedicated community enthusiasts. ‘Mission Sahyog’ provides dynamic platform for the police-public coordination committee to engage in activities that foster cooperation and collective action against drug-related issues,” said Bhullar.

“The initiative underscores the importance of community involvement in addressing this critical challenge and seeks to harness the collective strength of the police force and the public to create a drug-free environment,” he added.

The mission and vision of ‘Mission Sahyog’ has been articulated, emphasising a collaborative approach where every member of the community plays a vital role in the initiative’s success. “The officers will be highlighting the strategic importance of community participation in combating drug abuse and will reaffirm the commitment of the police to support and work alongside community members,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

“Mission Sahyog is not just a programme, it is a movement that aims to bring together the police and the public on a united front against drugs. We believe that with strong community involvement, we can make significant strides in our mission,” said Patiala SP (city) Mohd Sarfaraz Alam.

