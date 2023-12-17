MLA inaugurates dialysis machine at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 16

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today inaugurated a newly installed dialysis machine at the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital. The machine, which was made in Germany, was donated by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The MLA reassured the gathering in his address that the Punjab Government remains committed to providing quality health facilities and education to all state residents. Rai stressed that the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that residents have access to such facilities and exuded confidence that there is no dearth of funds.

The MLA added that an ICU centre is currently being constructed and said efforts are on to ensure that the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital is equipped with all types of facilities. He revealed that another dialysis machine will be installed in the foreseeable future.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Germany