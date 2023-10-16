MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

Patiala, October 15
MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli today inaugurated multi-storey parking and a building to provide a stay for visitors and devotees at the Kali Devi temple here. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney.
The nine-day Navratri celebrations began today. Kohli paid obeisance at the Kali Devi temple. He said, “Devotees regularly throng the place. Therefore, the construction of multi-level parking for the devotees was the need of the hour.”
The Public Works Department has spent Rs 3.90 crore on the construction of a basement along with three floors. The facility has a capacity to house over 300 cars and 1,000 two-wheelers. Apart from this, the department has also spent Rs 2.50 crore and constructed Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Bhawan, a dormitory for visitors. Sawhney said all provisions had been made for the stay of visitors and devotees at the temple.
