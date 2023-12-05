MLA inaugurates solar power system

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 4
Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today inaugurated a newly installed solar power system at the district bar association room.
He expressed, “The installation of a solar power system, which was a long-pending demand of the district bar association, has been fulfilled.”
He added, “The 10-KW solar system has been installed at a cost of Rs 6 lakh.” The government had released a grant for the same.
Varinder Dhillon, president of the district bar association, has sought more grants for other projects, such as the upgradation of the library.
