MLA inaugurates solar power system

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 4

Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today inaugurated a newly installed solar power system at the district bar association room.

He expressed, “The installation of a solar power system, which was a long-pending demand of the district bar association, has been fulfilled.”

He added, “The 10-KW solar system has been installed at a cost of Rs 6 lakh.” The government had released a grant for the same.

Varinder Dhillon, president of the district bar association, has sought more grants for other projects, such as the upgradation of the library.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #solar energy