MM Modi College win taekwondo championship

Patiala, November 19
Multani Mal Modi College won the Punjabi University Inter-College Taekwondo Pommsae Overall Championship. In the championship, Colonel College of Physical Education, Chaural Kalan, bagged the second position.
In Modi College team (boys) Aman (63-kg weight category), Puneetpal (68-kg weight category), and Ritik (80-kg weight category) won gold medals. Likewise, Saksham (58-kg weight category) won the silver medal and Dilip Saini (80+kg weight category) won the bronze medal.
In Taekwondo (Girls) competition, college team also bagged first runner-up position. Team players Riya (6-7kg weight category) and Manpreet Kaur (67+kg weight category) won silver medals, whereas Vishakha (49-kg weight category), Poonam (53-kg weight category) and Himanshi (57-kg weight category) won bronze medals.
