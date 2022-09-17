Mobiles found in jail, one held

Patiala, September 16
Officials of the Central Jail here on Friday recovered a huge cache of mobiles and accessories from the jail premises. The mobile phones and accessories were thrown inside the jail reportedly by five persons from outside.
Alert jail official Navsha Rana, however, nabbed one of the five smugglers, who threw 24 packets inside the premises.
It has been learnt that five smugglers had come in a car. The sole arrested smuggler has been identified as Surjit Singh, who is allegedly a member of the 12 bore gang.
Jail officials said they recovered one smartphone, 24 keypad mobiles, 42 mobile chargers, 42 data cables, 375 packets of tobacco and 95 gm of psychotropic drugs.
Jail officials, after the cache, have lodged a complaint to the Patiala Police that has already registered a case in this matter. Meanwhile, the police said that they would soon arrest all the accused in the case. Tripuri Station House Officer said they had booked the accused under Sections 52- A and 42-A of the Prison Act and Section 20 of the NDPS Act.
