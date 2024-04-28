Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

Modern Senior Secondary School hosted two interschool tournaments for football and basketball. Kicking off the events was the interschool football tournament (U14, boys), where the field resonated with cheers as Modern School claimed the gold medal. Modern School won bronze in the basketball U17 girls category.

Aryan shines in T12 Festival Cricket

Modern Senior Secondary School defeated Yadavindra Public School in a T12 Festival Cricket Match by a 60-run margin. Aryan Yadav of Modern School scored 93 runs and got a wicket, securing the man of the match. Further, Modern School bowlers Gursimran Singh and Shamta Mandora took two wickets each.

