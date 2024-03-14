Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 13

Multani Mal Modi College have been declared the overall champions of the Punjabi University Inter-College Gymnastics (Boys and Girls) meet organised at Polo Ground under the guidelines of Punjabi University, Patiala.

The boys’ team of the college secured first position followed by National College of Physical Education, Chupki, at second. In the girls’ artistic event, the girls of Modi College secured first position. Principal Neeraj Goyal congratulated the team members and assured the students that the college would keep on providing the best facilities to sportspersons.

Nishan Singh, Dean, Sports, said boys’ team comprised of Kuldeep Singh, Pukhraj Singh, Yogesh, Vishal, Mahadev Pandey, Bhavnish Kumar, Krishnam and Nakul. The girls’ team for the artistic event included Damini, Neha Verma, Kashish Vaish, Annamika Sharma, Jasleen Kaur and Varsha Jindal.

