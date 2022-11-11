Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 10

Multani Mal Modi College lads won the Punjabi University Inter-College Overall Boxing Championship.

The college team defeated Government College, Malerkotla, by five points to lift the trophy. The college also won the women boxing championship by defeating Akal College of Physical Education, Mastuana Sahib.

College principal Khushvinder Kumar congratulated the winning teams and said they would provide best facilities to the sportspersons.

Nishan Singh, Dean, Sports, said Karanvir Sharma won gold in the 69 kg weight category and Shubham got the top position in the 54 kg event. Harvinder Singh (51 kg) and Riyasat Ali (60 kg) won silver medals, while Ankit Chaudhary (80 kg) won bronze. In women events, Suvidha Bhagat (48 kg), Ekta Saroj (51 kg), Poonam (57 kg) and Suman (55 kg) bagged gold medals, while Riya Kumari (69 kg) won bronze.

Ajita, Director of Sports, Punjabi University, Patiala graced the occasion and appreciated the sports persons.