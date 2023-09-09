Modi govt destroying state: Punjab minister

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 8

Minister for Information and Public Relations Chetan Singh Jouramajra today took a swipe at the Central Government, saying it is hell-bent on destroying the state.

He alleged that the Centre has withheld the Rural Development Fund (RDF), Goods and Services Tax (GST) and various other health-related funds due to the state. He, however, asserted that for all the roadblocks, the AAP-led state government continues to provide the necessary services to the masses. He insisted that the INDIA bloc of opposition parties has been created to save the nation.

He was effusive in his praise for AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Mann, pointing out that the AAP-led government has appointed members of ordinary families to senior positions.

