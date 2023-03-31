Mohindra College celebrates 148th foundation day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

Government Mohindra College today celebrated its 148th foundation day.

Sarvjeet Singh Gill, former principal of the college, was the chief guest on the occasion. He had joined the college as a student in 1948.

Mohinder Singh Sal, general secretary of the Old Students’ Association of the college, presided over the function. He said the college students had been bringing laurels to the institute in the fields of civil services, medicine, engineering, teaching and others.

Around 200 participants, including old students and retired faculty members, were part of the celebrations. Dronacharya awardee GS Sandhu, a boxing coach, who has trained the likes of international player Mary Kom was also present at the occasion.

College principal Amarjit Singh said the college had been celebrating its foundation day as a tradition. He said, “The college will celebrate 150 years of its inception in 2025, and the preparations for the celebration will begin one year in advance.”