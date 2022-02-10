Mohindra College, Patiala, honours student for participating in R-Day parade

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 9

Simrat Kaur, Principal, Government Mohindra College, Patiala, honoured senior cadet Sandeep Kumar Sharma of the NCC Naval Wing, who reached the college after participating in the parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Republic Day.

Prof Jarnail Singh said the meritorious cadet had received an appreciation letter from the NCC Deputy Director-General, Brig GS Cheema, as he was the only cadet from the Patiala NCC group, who participated in the parade and got a gold medal.