Month after scuffle, prof quits in protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 14

Professor Gurpreet Pannu, in charge of legal affairs at Punjabi University, resigned from her post after a former head of department was reinstated. A month ago, the two female professors were involved in a quarrel.

Prof Gurpreet claimed she had been manhandled by the other professor and the matter was raised with the university Vice-Chancellor.

“I had submitted a video recording of the scuffle to the VC. The VC had then allocated the charge of the head of the department to the Dean, Academics, but the professor has been reinstated today even though the matter has not been resolved yet. Therefore, I have resigned,” she said.