Monthly Garden Theatre held in Patiala

Patiala, August 9
The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) here, in collaboration with Dr SP Singh Oberoi, Head, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, organised their 252nd edition of the Monthly Garden Natak Mela at the Baradari Gardens here.
The director duo of Sunita and Pran Sabharwal were appreciated by the audience for their seven decades of continuous social-theatre service.
Captivating plays such as “Kirat Da Satikar”, “Pandhi Nankanvi”, “Lakhi Shah Vanjara”, “Sukki Kukh” and hilarious comedy “Kaka-Pataka” were staged on the occasion and won much applause.
