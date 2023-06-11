Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

Patiala, June 10
The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) under the patronage of North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) and in association with ‘Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust’ organised the 250th monthly Garden Natak Mela to mark their 23rd Annual Summer Theatre Festival at Baradari Gardens here.
The gathering lauded the NTAS directors Sunita and Pran Sabharwal for their regular contribution towards the theatre and social services in India and abroad.
NZCC director M Furqan Khan was appreciated for the patronage. Philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi (Dubai) was lauded for his efforts in keeping Punjabi theatre alive.
Five satirical plays — IC Nanda’s ‘Suhaag’, Dr Harcharan Singh’s ‘Kirat Da Satkar’, Jatinder Brar’s ‘Sabj Bagh’ and Ajmer Aulakh’s ‘Awaisley Yudhan Di Naika’ and ‘Sukhi Kukh’were presented on the occasion.
