Monthly theatre episode held

Patiala, May 8

In keeping with its spirit of continuing 20-year-old Monthly Garden Theatre Movement, the National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) duo Sunita-Pran Sabharwal dedicated their 237th monthly garden theatre episode to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

It comprised climax scene of Pandhi Nankanvi’s Punjabi patriotic play “Lakhi Shah Vanjara”, presented by Pran Sabharwal, short satirical plays one –man humorous performances and songs by Gill Deep, Subhash Malik, Kanwaljit and Harpal Maan captivated the audience. Chief guest Subhash Sharma, formerly head of the English department, Government Mohindra College, appreciated Sunita-Pran Sabharwal’s life-long contribution to theatre arts and social services.