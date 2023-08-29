More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 28

The Punjab Jail Training School, Patiala, organised the passing-out parade of a batch of jail officials today. As many as four deputy superintendents, five assistant superintendents from Himachal Pradesh, 85 warders and eight matrons completed their training from the institute.

ADGP (Jails) Arunpal Singh, the chief guest on the occasion, reviewed the parade. He asked the passing-out officers to make optimum use of the skills learnt. He told them to serve with hard work, honesty and integrity. “During your job you will face new challenges everyday due to the nature of criminals who are inside the jail and this training will help you face those challenges professionally,” he said.

Praising the school, the ADGP said it was a premier training institute of North India, which imparted training to jail officials of Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pardesh and Andaman & Nicobar as well.

Principal Parwinder Singh thanked all guests for their esteemed presence. Awards of appreciation were given away to the trainee officers.