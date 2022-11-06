Most jail inmates infected with hepatitis-C drug users: Probe

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 5

Of a total of 148 inmates of New District Jail, Nabha, who had been found infected with hepatitis-C last week, most turned out to be intravenous drug users. As many as 112 inmates are said to have been using drug intravenously: revealed an inquiry.

Health officials informed that hepatitis-C is caused by a blood-borne virus which affects liver. It can spread through the use of injectable drugs, unsafe injection practices, unsafe healthcare and transfusion of unscreened blood and blood products.

SDM Nabha, Kanu Garg, who had conducted the inquiry, said the majority of the inmates found infected with the disease were intravenous drug users before they were sent to jail. “Around 112 inmates were already IV drug abusers. Therefore, there is a possibility that they had acquired hepatitis-C before entering the jail.”

When questioned about the possible drug abuse inside the jail, Garg said, “No such thing has come up during the interaction with inmates. Moreover, we didn’t find any used syringes or anything during the visit to the jail.”