Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 28

Three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons attacked the BC wing president of SAD Malkiat Singh Matharu at Bassi Pathana town today evening. The victim was rushed to Bassi Pathana Civil Hospital, and after first aid, he was referred to the PGI.

Bassi Pathana DSP Mohit Singla said that Malkiat Singh was not in a position to give a statement; however, the police are investigating the matter. The DSP said Matharu had gone to the market, and he was attacked as soon as he left his destination.

