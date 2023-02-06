 Motorcyclist killed in road accident : The Tribune India

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 5

A speeding car hit a motorcyclist near Malko Majra village on the Sirhind-Patiala Road last night. The deceased has been identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Sirhind.

In his statement to the police, brother of the deceased Paramjit Singh said he was following his brother when he was returning home last night and met with an accident. He said as they reached near Malko Majra village, a speeding car hit his brother’s bike and fled the spot. Paramjit said his brother sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead.

ASI Jaswinder Singh said the police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver based on a statement of the deceased’s brother.

