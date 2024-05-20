MoU signed

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 19

The Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) in Patiala has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttarakhand Open University.

The Vice-Chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University Prof Karamjeet Singh said, “The objective of this collaboration is to enhance academic, research and cultural exchanges between both universities.”

