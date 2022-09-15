MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 14

MP Preneet Kaur inaugurated Rajmata Mohinder Kaur Memorial Park on the Sheesh Mahal road here today.

The MP dedicated the park to the residents of the city on the 100th birth anniversary of Rajmata Mohinder Kaur. She said the park would play an important role in improving the environment and enhancing the beauty of the historic city.

The 2,800-ft-long and nearly 90-ft-wide park has been developed at the cost of Rs 85 lakh. Preneet said, “Rajmata Ji is an inspiration to all of us. She was a compassionate person who dedicated her life to uplift people of Patiala and Punjab.”

Her daughter Jai Inder Kaur said thousands of people living in Sheesh Mahal Colony, New Sheesh Mahal Colony, Pathak Vihar, Sanjay Colony Block 1, 2 and 3, Satya Enclave, Kesar Bagh Colony, Jyoti Enclave, Sanjay Colony, etc. Would benefit from the park.

Mayor Sanjiv Sharma Bittu, Deputy Mayor Vinti Sangar and councillor Sandeep Malhotra were among those present on the occasion.