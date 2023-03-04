Mukal, Himanshi, Harishta emerge winners on last day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

The Khelo India Women’s Track Cycling League organised at NIS in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India and Sports Authority of India came to an end on Friday. Women cyclists from various states of the country ensured participated in the event.

Khelo India Women’s Track Cycling League

DC Sakshi Sawhney said today, girls are not less than boys in any field.

“Girls have established a unique identity in sports. Holding an all-girls sports competition is a commendable achievement in itself. More organisations should take such initiatives”, she said.

The DC said state government was also taking initiatives to encourage and engage more youths with various sports activities.

She added that with the help of sports, youths become strong on the physical as well as mental fronts, and also become capable of performing better than others in every field.

Addressing cyclists on the occasion, Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, organiser of the Cycling Federation of India, said cycling in Punjab would get be boosted by the league.

He added that there are a large number of talented cyclists in the state, “but they need to be recognised”.

Kahlon said the Cycling Federation of India and Sports Authority of India are committed towards the sport of cycling and are encouraging women cyclists by giving prize money.

Mukal from Haryana won the gold medal, Leekjes Angmo from Leh won the silver medal and Priyanka from Punjab won the bronze medal in the seven-km mass start (senior category) on the final day of the league. In the same discipline for junior category, Himanshi Singh from Haryana won the gold medal, Anurit Guraiya from Punjab won the silver medal and Parul from Haryana won the bronze medal.

In the three-km mass start (sub junior category), Harishta Jakhar from Rajasthan won the gold medal, Sarita Kumari from NIS Patiala won the silver medal and Santoshi Urno, also from NIS, won the bronze medal.