Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 11

The Women’s Kho Kho Championship organised by the Punjab Kho Kho Association as part of the ‘Khelo India Dus ka Dum’ event concluded at Polo Ground here today.

The closing ceremony of the championship was graced by Sangeeta Joshi, Deputy Director, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Sangeeta, an erstwhile national-level kho kho player, was impressed with the skills displayed by the players and congratulated them on their performance. “I am surprised at the kind of energy and skills these players have. If groomed further, they will surely do well for themselves and the country,” she said.

Muktsar team emerged the winner of the tournament, the Ghanour team bagged the second position while Physical College, Patiala, and Ghanauri Kalan, Sangrur, jointly won the third position.