Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 21

Thirteen students of the Department of Fashion Technology, Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, recently participated as backstage partners in collaboration with fashion designer Vipin under the guidance of Veenu Jain, Department of Fashion Technology head and Flying Officer Sumeet Kumar, associate professor and NCC officer of the air wing, Modi college, Dehradun. Principal Neeraj Goyal congratulated the students for their participation and said such platforms were necessary for budding designers. Veenu said this was a unique opportunity for fashion designing students to learn how to organise and manage a fashion show. The students said they interacted with many reputed fashion designers at the event.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.