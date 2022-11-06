MUN concludes at DAV Public School

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 5

The two-day Model United Nations (MUN) conference at DAV Public School concluded here today. Around 250 students from various CBSE-affiliated schools across the state acting as delegates representing various nations across the world participated in the event.

The committee – All India Political Parties Meet — started their session by throwing light on deliberation on electoral reforms with special emphasis on feasibility of “one nation one election”. The members of the UNHRC talked on protecting human rights during conflict situations. The UNSC put forth the discussion on deliberation regarding functioning of NATO in light of Ukraine-Russia war. Congratulating on the success of the event, Principal Vivek Tiwari said regulating such an endeavour was a small step to infusing confidence and leadership qualities among young students.