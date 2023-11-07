MUN conference at DAV

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 6

The two-day DAV MUN 2023 was conducted here and the event witnessed as many as 303 delegated from different schools in Patiala, Nabha, Samana, Rajpura and Chandigarh.

Principal Vivek Tiwari, along with the social science department, welcomed the chief guest for the event, Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra (special advisor to South Sudan, Guinea-Bissau, and Lesotho and to the Ladakh autonomous councils in Kargil and Leh). While addressing delegates Dr Vohra urged everyone to utilise their time in the best way possible to transform facilities provided into instruments for success. Principal Vivek Tiwari congratulated all delegates and applauded the efforts made by the social science department.

