Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 23

Music lovers thronged Kalidasa Auditorium here to witness a four-day classical music festival organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC). The evening began with Adnan Khan’s recital with a soulful alaap in raag Charukeshi. The classical singing duo of Rahul and Rohit Mishra were the next performers. They began with the honey-toned raag Kedar in Ek taal Mann bhayo... before presenting a soothing bhajan in raag bhairavi, Dhanya bhagya sewa.

Among those lined up for the next two days of the musical soiree are sitar players Pandit Mor Mukat Kedia, and sarod specialist Pandit Manoj Kumar Kedia, who would perform on December 24. The duo will be followed by famed classical vocalist Mohd Amaan Khan.

Grammy Award winners Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Mohan veena) and Pandit Salil Bhatt (Satvik veena) are set to perform on the concluding day of the event on December 25. After this, a performance by Harish Tiwari will mark the end of the musical fiesta.

Furqan Khan, NZCC director, urged all the music lovers in the city to be a part of the event with their children, to introduce them to the rich musical heritage of Patiala.