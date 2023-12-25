Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 24

On the penultimate day of the ongoing four-day classical music festival, being a Sunday holiday, a large number of city music lovers streamed into Kalidasa Auditorium to enliven the evening soaked in pure divine music.

The stage was aglow with the august presence of internationally acclaimed music maestros Mormukat Kedia and Pandit Manoj Kedia, who presented their riveting jugalbandi in a typical tradition. The elder sibling Pandit Mormukut Kedia (on sitar) and the younger Pandit Manoj Kedia (on sarod) presented Raag Kirwani and Raag Jhinjhoti.

This was followed by a surfeit of raagas doled out by them, including raag Maaj-Khamaj, Yaman, Chandranandan and Puri ya Kalyan, earning a huge round of applause from the audience.

Mormukut Kedia told that Raag Kirwani was a musical scale in terms of a typical Hindustani classical form of music. It is a traditional Indian raga particularly suited to instrumental music. This scale is similar to that of harmonic minor in Western music, adding that the raga has been derived from Carnatic music.

Elaborating more on Raag Jhinjhoti, Pandit Manoj Kedia maintained that Raga Jhinjhoti was a raga playful in nature, which is why it is more suited to instrumental music. There is an element of Shringaar ras in it, hence suited more to bhajans, thumri, etc.

The Kedia siblings are the rare artistes who have achieved great expertise in jugalbandi of sarod-sitar, taking it to the international level. After Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar and Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Kedia brothers are the sole vanguards of carrying forward the rich legacy of the sarod-sitar jugalbandi bequeathed to them from their illustrious gurus and guides.

The next performer of the evening was a noted vocalist Amaan Khan, one of the illustrious proponents of the twin Agra and Patiala gharanas, who entranced the audience for close to an hour with his soul-soothing rendition.

Amaan, who received his initial lessons in the genre of vocal music, consciously chose from his grandfather Ustad Amir Mohammad Khan. He started with Vilambit Khayal ‘Dhan-Dhan Bhagya…’ based on raag Gorakh Kalyan.

He enthralled the audience with his lyrical composition “Eiri Mori Aali Piya Ghar Aaye...” composed in the middle-paced teen taal. In the end, when he doled out a thumri “Tore madd bhare nain raseele…” in raag Khamaj, which left the audience mesmerised.

Director of North Zone Cultural Center Furkan Khan, the guiding force behind this initiative of curating the first-ever classical music festival in Patiala, said renowned artistes, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Mohan Veena), Salil Bhatt (Satvik Veena) and Harish Tiwari, would give their stellar performances on the concluding day of the fascinate musical fiesta. He also appealed to the music lovers to attend the last day of the festival with their families and friends and contribute their mite in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the royal city of Patiala, currently facing constant threat of extinction.