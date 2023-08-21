Musical programme concludes in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 20

North Zone Cultural Centre here organised a two-day dance and music programme, “Nipur” at Kalidasa Auditorium, Virsa Vihar Kendra.

On the inaugural day yesterday, the first performance was a table-sitar jugalbandi by Madhuresh Bhatt and Bhairvi, from Patiala. They started their performance with “Raag Vachaspati”. Their performance was applauded by everyone.

The second performance, “aadi anant” a dance drama, was presented by Sangeeta Sharma and her group from Delhi. They presented three stories of lord Shiva in the form of dance drama.

MP Preneet Kaur was the chief guest. She also watched a photo exhibition put up by centre on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at the Art Gallery.