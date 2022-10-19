Mystery shrouds woman doctor’s death in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 18

The case of death of a young female doctor who was found dead at her residence here on Sunday remains unsolved. The deceased doctor, Tehreek Dhaliwal, was working at a private hospital in the city.

Jaspreet Singh, SHO, Civil Lines, said Tehreek was declared brought dead at the Rajindra Hospital. He said a case had been registered under Section 174, CrPC.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report to proceed further in the case.” No suicide note had been recovered. The doctors who conducted the post-mortem have sent the viscera for histopathology and chemical examination to rule out poisoning.

The doctors said they had sent the post-mortem report to the police. Tehreek had completed her MBBS from a Pathankot college and internship at the Rajindra Hospital. Her friends said she was into modelling and had featured in some boutique ads.